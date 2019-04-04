Lighting up Blackpool Tower for Huntington's Disease

Blackpool Tower will be lighting up in pink and/or green in May to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease.

Supported by the Huntington’s Disease Association and in conjunction with #LightItUp4HD, throughout May 2019, buildings and landmarks will be lit up around the UK and across the globe to shine a light on Huntington’s. Blackpool Tower will be lit up between May 13 and 14.

Last year, iconic landmarks across the UK, such as the Blackpool tower and the Emirates Spinnaker tower in Portsmouth, took part, while internationally even Niagara Falls participated.

The public also has the chance to light up their homes with our #LightItUpForHD packs which include a green/pink light to place in the windows of homes.

Cath Stanley, chief executive of the Huntington’s Disease Association, said: “Huntington's disease has long been in the shadow of stigma. We are delighted so many buildings, landmarks and homes lit up for Huntington's last year and look forward to seeing even more this year.

"By bringing the disease into the light and raising public awareness, we have two main aims: to show families affected by Huntington's they are not alone, and, secondly, to raise awareness amongst the public of this incredibly cruel disease which can have a devastating impact on people with Huntington’s and their families.”

The Huntington’s Disease Association is a national charity supporting people affected by Huntington’s disease across England and Wales. Huntington’s is a rare neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system and is caused by a faulty gene passed down through families with each child of a parent with Huntington’s having a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it.