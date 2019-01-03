Children still consuming far too much sugar

Children have already exceeded the maximum recommended sugar intake for an 18 year old by the time they reach their tenth birthday, according to Public Health England (PHE), based on their total sugar consumption from the age of two.

The figure was released ahead of a new campaign in the north west by Change 4 Life, which will support local families to cut back on sugar and help tackle growing rates of childhood obesity.

While children’s sugar intakes have declined slightly in recent years, they are still consuming around eight excess sugar cubes each day, equivalent to around 2,800 excess sugar cubes per year.

In recent years, Blackpool Council has made several high-profile moves to combat the effect of sugar on youngsters’ teeth, the most recent of which was to exchange bottles for free cups of beakers.

That was part of the Kind to Teeth project, which promotes healthier drinks – essentially water or milk – for under-fives, following research that showed babies as young as one were consuming high levels of sugar.

The council’s Gulp campaign previously encouraged students in the resort to give up fizzy drinks, while special fluoridated milk is now offered in schools.