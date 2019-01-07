Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurses bailed by police investigating the suspected poisoning of patients are due to answer bail tomorrow

Two nurses bailed by police investigating the suspected poisoning of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital are due to answer bail tomorrow.

It comes after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) recently put restrictions on two medics, including banning them from administering medicines.

The hospital did not confirm whether the two incidents are linked, though it previously said the arrested staff were suspended.

Detectives are looking into the suggestion patients on the stroke unit were given Zopiclone to keep them sedated.

READ MORE: Two more held in Blackpool Vic poisoning probe - as post-mortems are carried out

A number of potential victims were flagged up, with families saying they had to cancel funerals so post-mortem examinations could be done.



A third nurse answers bail next month.