Blackpool Urgent Treatment Centre reopens after flooding this morning

An urgent treatment centre in Blackpool has reopened after it was forced to shut due to flooding.

The medical centre in Whitegate Drive closed this morning after a burst pipe caused the urgent treatment unit to flood.

Walk-in appointments were suspended and patients were advised to seek treatment elsewhere.

The centre was expected to remain closed until tomorrow, but repairs have already been completed.

The unit is now open and fully operational.

Other services at the medical centre remained open this morning and scheduled GP appointments were not affected.

Speaking earlier today, a spokesman for the Fylde Coast NHS said: “Due to flooding caused by a burst pipe the Urgent Treatment Centre in Whitegate Health Centre, Blackpool, has had to close today.

“We are optimistic it will reopen soon, hopefully tomorrow.

“No other services within Whitegate Health Centre have been affected.

“We thank all our patients for their understanding and ask anyone wishing to receive urgent medical attention to call 111 for advice on where to go.”

The urgent treatment centre is what used to be the walk-in centre and is a GP-led service open 12 hours a day for urgent but non-emergency health issues.

Other services within the building which remained operational included a GP practice, x-ray suite, dental suite, community services, such as podiatry, and a host of non-clinical offices

After the flood this morning, the health service asked people to call 111 for advice on where to go if they needed urgent treatment.

The burst pipe, located inside the building, did not affect the local water supply.