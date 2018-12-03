Blackpool Urgent Treatment Centre forced to shut after being flooded by burst pipe

An urgent treatment centre in Blackpool has been forced to shut today after it was flooded.

The medical centre in Whitegate Drive will remain closed today to allow a burst pipe to be repaired.

It means walk-in appointments will not be available at the centre today.

The Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (FCMS) said other services will remain open as usual and scheduled GP appointments are not affected.

A spokesman for Fylde Coast CCG said the centre will likely reopen 'at some point tomorrow'.

The flood has only affected the Urgent Treatment Centre, formerly the walk-in centre. All other services are 'open and operational'.

The health service is asking people to call 111 for advice on where to go if they are in need of urgent treatment.

The Urgent Treatment Centre normally runs a service 24/7 and 365 days a year. Out of Hours service is also delivered at the Urgent Treatment Centre.

More to follow.