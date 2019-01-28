Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was 'Experience of making an appointment' and these are the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre surgeries that scored above 80% making them the best for this category.

Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton Le Fylde, Lancashire. FY6 7PU | Tel: 01253955954 | 82.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

1. Lockwood GP Surgery

Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton Le Fylde, Lancashire. FY6 7PU | Tel: 01253955954 | 82.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Lytham Primary Care Centre, Victoria Street, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire. FY8 5DZ | Tel: 01253957200 | 82.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Fernbank Surgery

Lytham Primary Care Centre, Victoria Street, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire. FY8 5DZ | Tel: 01253957200 | 82.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Douglas Drive, Freckleton, Preston, Lancashire. PR4 1RY | Tel: 01253957210 | 82.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Fernbank Surgery

Douglas Drive, Freckleton, Preston, Lancashire. PR4 1RY | Tel: 01253957210 | 82.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Old Bank Medical Centre, 155 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. FY5 5HH | Tel: 01253951717 | 83.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Beechwood Surgery

Old Bank Medical Centre, 155 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. FY5 5HH | Tel: 01253951717 | 83.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3