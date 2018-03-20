Ambulance chief to 'retire' - weeks after service is branded a 'shambles'

Ambulance service chief executive Derek Cartwright is to leave his role, it can be revealed.

His departure was confirmed by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) this morning, with a full statement expected later.

A spokeswoman said Mr Cartwright is 'retiring' and said he was not doing interviews.

In January, the service was described as a 'shambles' during a debate in Parliament, with one union representative saying the knock-off effect on patients was 'not acceptable' as NWAS came under scrutiny for failing to hit response time targets.

The government’s shadow minister for housing Tony Lloyd claimed not enough ambulances were getting to seriously ill people on time.

He said: “The sad reality is that the North West Ambulance Service is a shambles. That, of itself, underlies something much more serious – as a shambles, it is of course putting people’s lives at risk.

“This is simply unacceptable in modern Britain.”

In response, NWAS said he was referring to ‘out-of-date’ targets that were not comparable to new measures brought in back in August.

A spokeswoman said: “We are not only monitored by the timeliness of our response, but also a number of clinical outcomes that check the level of care that we give to our patients and for those who perform well.

“It measures our care for patients who have suffered a stroke, heart attack, or cardiac arrest.

“We acknowledge that our performance against the national standards has not been as good as we would like but we would like to assure the public that much is being done to improve this."

In a report last month, Mr Cartwright said the service continued to 'experience significant challenges' around ambulance response times and 999 call pick-up times.

He said NWAS had improved its attendance times for the most seriously ill patients in February and said that, 'although there is some way to go, this improvement is encouraging'.

But he said the service continued to see 'high demand' and, towards the end of the month, 'increasing NHS system pressures' led to delays in handing patients over to staff at A&E departments.

Last year, new standards were brought in, with paramedics expected to reach the most serious emergency cases within an average time of seven minutes, and within 15 minutes nine in 10 times.

In January, NWAS achieved an average response time - in the most serious of cases - of 9:51, the latest figures showed, with a year-to-date figure of 10:06.

The national average was 8:19 for January, and 8:22 for the year-to-date.

Against the 15 minute target, NWAS achieved an average response of 16:44 in January and a year-to-date average of 16:43, against a national average of 14:29, and 14:31.

For the next category of calls, C2, paramedics are expected to reach calls within 18 minutes, and within 40 minutes nine in 10 times.

In January, NWAS achieved an average response time of 39:59 against the 18 minute target, and a year-to-date time of 32:20.

Against the 40 minute target, it achieved 1:31:33 in January and 1:14:16 for the year-to-date.

The service also missed its targets for category three calls.

It missed its target for category four calls - the least serious - in January, but is below target for the year-to-date.

NWAS is working with NHS Improvement, NHS England, and local health commissioners to develop a 999 performance improvement plan, Mr Cartwright's report said.

More to follow