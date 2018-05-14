Hayley waves goodbye to radio breakfast show

The voice of morning radio in Blackpool, Hayley Kay has announced her plans to leave Radio Wave this summer.

Hayley has hosted the station's breakfast show for the past 10 years, but will next month leave after being appointed as the new accommodation liaison officer for Merlin Entertainments’ Blackpool Cluster.

She will be responsible for working with Blackpool's hoteliers to promote Merlin’s attractions in the resort including Blackpool Tower, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

In addition to her work as a presenter, Hayley has a newspaper column in the Blackpool Gazette and sister paper the Lancashire Evening Post. She is also an active ambassador for Blackpool Young Carers, as well as supporting a range of local causes.

Hayley's new role was unveiled at a coffee morning at the Tower Ballroom today, at a coffee morning attended by more than 300 resort hoteliers.

Hayley said: "It is a great honour to be working at such an iconic location. Being born and bred in Blackpool, there’s nothing I love more than promoting it as a great holiday destination.

"There’s so much happening at Merlin’s Blackpool attractions this year and I simply can’t wait to get started."

Head of the Merlin cluster in Blackpool, Kate Shane said: "We are delighted to have Hayley joining the team.

"Having firmly established herself as the voice of morning radio in Blackpool, she comes with a wealth of knowledge about the resort that will allow her to hit the ground running."