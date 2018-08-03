GMB tells United Utilities to fix leaks in its pipes

One of the UK’s biggest unions has warned water bosses they must fix their infrastructure in the North West, claiming that 175 Olympic-sized swimming pools of treated water are being lost each day.

The GMB hit out at United Utilities after the water firm lifted a threatened hosepipe ban which was due to come into force on Sunday.

The ban was called off thanks to recent rain and a drop-off in temperatures according to the company.

Last month GMB revealed Utilities waste more than 430 million litres every single day.

In total, water companies across England and Wales lost 2.4 billion litres of treated water every single day in 2017. Stuart Fegan, GMB national officer, said: “The news from United Utilities will be a relief for millions of customers in the North West.

“But rather than leaving customers praying for rain, United Utilities must now invest and fix their infrastructure which leads to 175 Olympic size swimming pools of treated water being lost each day.

“Unfortunately, past behaviour over the last 29 years suggests that private water companies are more than happy to accept fines from Ofwat rather than make the necessary investment in our water infrastructure to stop leaks.

“The bosses of England’s privatised water companies must sit up and take note of the public reaction to hose pipe bans while they make huge profits, pay their CEOs a fortune and have failed to sufficiently invest in our water infrastructure as promised.”

United Utilities’ water services director Dr Martin Padley said: “Our leakage teams are working 24 hours a day to find and repair as many leaks as possible.”