‘Global stars’ head to Lytham Festival

Organisers of Lytham Festival are promising a ‘string of globally renouned music stars’ to headline next year’s celebration - marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

The pledge comes as organisers reveal that the headline artists for the 10th anniversary of Lancashire’s biggest live music event will be announced at 8am on Friday.

The festival returns on July 10 to 14, for five nights of live music in the coastal town and festival director Peter Taylor is promising a huge year for the event.

“Every year is an important year for us,” said Peter. “But as 2019 marks our 10th Lytham Festival we want to make it extra special and we have a fantastic line-up of globally renowned icons and legends.”

As well as an all-star line-up, Lytham Festival 2019 will also present further changes to its popular VIP experience to ensure festival-goers enjoy the events to the full.

Peter added: “We constantly listen to our customers and this is evident in the fact we adapt and change the festival site each year. We want everything about Lytham Festival 2019 to be the biggest and best it has ever been, and I am confident we will deliver that in every element of the event.”

The main arena on Lytham Green was attended by more than 70,000 people for the 2018 festival, with headline shows from Steps, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Emeli Sandé and George Ezra, Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Il Divo.

Cuffe And Taylor, the Fylde based company which runs the festival also staged the Britney Spears concert at Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland in September.

- For more information visit www.lythamfestival.com