Glitz and glamour as Blackpool’s Vegas show team returns

Blackpool’s own Vegas-style cabaret show returns this weekend after its winter break.

Refreshed and revived, show host Leye D Johns and the glittering cast presents the in-house spectacular Viva Vegas Live.

Leye D Johns

Relaunched last year, with a bigger and better cast, the show continues to develop under the watchful eye of creative producer Mykey Young and choreographer Lucy Gallagher, as well as entertainment director Leye.

The new-look show features 11 performers, with added singers and dancers - including male dancers making their debut last summer.

The venue also invested in a new, larger stage and high-tech HD backing screen last year.

Speaking at the time of the relaunch, Mykey said: “The show has previously been all about Leye doing comedy numbers, as that’s what he’s famous for, with a couple of guest singers and the Viva Showgirls.

“We’re staying true to that, but adding so much more; singer-dancers, dancer-singers, some of the cast play instruments, we’ve got an aerialist.”

Dining options are available, and tickets cost from £15. Call 01253 297297 to book.

VIVA Vegas LIVE

Viva Blackpool, Church Street

Saturday, 7.30pm