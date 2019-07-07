Girl aged 12 dies after M61 crash near Bolton

A 12 year old girl has died following a collision on the M61 last night - and police have launched an appeal for information.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm last night on the northbound carriageway between junction eight and the Bolton West/Rivington services, when a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Nissan Qashqai.

The 12-year-old girl, a passenger in the Qashqai, died at the scene and has since been named as Sana Patel, from Blackburn.

Five other people travelling in the Qashqai suffered minor injuries.

Police said those travelling in the Corsa are believed to have fled the scene on foot and enquiries are now underway to trace them.

Supt Andy Cribbin, of Lancashire Police, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sana.

"There are no words to describe what they will be going through and we send them our deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish exactly what occurred, and to locate the people who were in the Corsa.

“We are now appealing directly to them. We know the car is registered to an address in West Yorkshire and we are appealing for the driver and any passenger at the time of the collision to make contact with us as soon as possible. A twelve year old girl has tragically lost her life, so we would urge them to search their conscience and do the right thing by contacting us.

“We are also asking anybody who saw the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”