Get set to revive the Nineties and dance in the moonlight

Nineties pop rockers Toploader headline a new festival in Blackpool this spring.

The two-day Revival 2018 festival will rock Blackpool Tower Ballroom, taking gig goers back to the Nineties and Noughties with a host of top tribute acts.

The event takes place on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.

Toploader, fronted by Dan Hipgrave, will play a selection of their hits including the 1999 classic Dancing In The Moonlight, with support from Stereotonics tribute band.

A spokesman said: “Some of the UK’s top award winning tribute acts, Antarctic Monkeys, Oasish, Green Date and The Hot Red Chilli Peppers will also perform monster hits from the popular bands.

“Plus, there will be after show DJ sets until 2am on both dates.”

Single date tickets or weekend tickets are available and cost from £15.50. The event is for over 18s only.

Visit www.revivalevents.co.uk for more information, or buy tickets online at www.theblackpooltower.com/events/revival-2018.