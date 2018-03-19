Fylde Community Link Supported Living and Domiciliary Service rated ‘good’ by CQC

Fylde Community Link Supported Living and Domiciliary Service, which helps adults with learning disabilities across the coast, has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The health watchdog gave the service, based in Church Road, Lytham, in all five key areas: safety, effectiveness, levels of caring, responsiveness, and leadership.

The service is currently providing care to 81 people in supported living to help them live independently, and provides domiciliary care to a further 34, the CQC’s newly-released report said.

“At the last inspection the service was rated requires improvement,” it added.

“At this inspection we found the service had improved and was rated good.

“Relatives told us staff were caring, well-trained and attentive to the needs of their loved ones. They told us they were happy with the care provided and gave positive feedback.”