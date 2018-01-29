Fylde coast youngster gold medal feat

Just 18 months after being given a new heart, a Fylde coast youngster is feeling on top of the world.

For 12-year-old Ollie Alderson has learned to ski and clinched a gold medal at the World Transplant Winter Games held in Switzerland.

Ollie with his gold medal

Ollie, of Pheasants Wood, Thornton, was given a new heart in 2016 after he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease affecting the heard muscle.

The youngster, a pupil at Millfield School in Thornton, was chosen to attend the Nicholas Green camp for children which is held as part of the games.

After learning to ski, he went on to win a gold medal in the Nicholas Green downhill race.

Ollie said; “I really enjoyed being at the transplant games. I met lots of people who were in the same situation as me.

“There were children there from all over the world, they came from as far as New Zealand.

“My favourite bits of the week were skiing, tobogganing and the games down in the games room.

“It was also very nice to see so much snow, as in England we don’t really get any.”

Ollie was accompanied by his dad Jason to the games, although the youngster stayed with other team members.

Jason said: “From having a transplant 18 months ago to standing on top of a mountain is an amazing journey for Ollie.

“He loved learning to ski and being part of the camp and meeting other children who have had transplants has really helped his confidence.”

Now Ollie’s next aim is to take part in the British Summer Transplant Games in Birmingham this August.

Sign up

To register as an organ donor call 0300 123 23 23 or go to

www.organdonation.nhs.uk