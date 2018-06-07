Fylde coast wrestler full of confidence ahead of rumble

Fylde coast wrestler James Drake will be heading to London’s Albert Hall to take part in the upcoming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tournament.

James, 25, from St Annes, took part in the first tournament at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool last year and is now getting ready to rumble again.

He said: “I was part of the WWE last year in Blackpool. That was surreal for me as I have travelled the world to get to the WWE, but little did I know that I would make a debut 10 minutes away from where I lived.”

And James says the experience has helped him get to where he is now.

He said: “I have seen stars from the first tournament go on to excel. We have all been given a platform and have taken the opportunity and risen to it. I was a lot more fresh then but I was inexperienced.

“Since then I have travelled the world including France, Italy, Orlando, Hong Kong and China performing.

“I am more of a hybrid wrestler now. I am still British but have performed around the world and picked up techniques.”

James says he is feeling confident and is full of excitement for the upcoming tournament on June 18.

He said: “I feel confident and excited. It is a cocktail of emotions. One thing I have this time which I did not have the first time is experience.

“My first tournament I was 23 and now at 25 I am more mature and feel more seasoned as a performer.”

The first round will take place at the Download Festival on June 8-10, with the final of the tournament happening on June 18-19.