Fylde coast sees record numbers of dolphins in marine study

Record numbers of whale and dolphin sightings have been submitted to an annual marine mammal monitoring event, according to organisers.

Every year scientists at the Sea Watch Foundation ask members of the public to contribute to their National Whale and Dolphin Watch.

This year’s event runs until Sunday, and has already seen a record number of species spotted across the UK, from Shetland down to south Devon and from the west coast of Wales to the Outer Hebrides, including the Fylde coast.

More than 200 sightings have been reported, with the number expected to rise further by the weekend.

The scheme, in its 17th year, is part of efforts to inform Sea Watch’s database and aid protection and conservation.

Species spotted so far include bottlenose dolphins, seen in New Quay along the west coast of Wales, off Chanonry Point in the Moray Firth, in Aberdeen harbour, in Liverpool Bay, around the Isle of Man, off the coast of Cornwall, and in the Channel Islands.

A pod of dolphins was spotted near Fleetwood by a group of fishermen, The Gazette revealed last month.

And in June spotters saw a group of dolphins swimming near Blackpool.