Fylde coast photographers invited to submit images or short films in Lancashire’s waterways competition

Photographers who use Lancashire’s waterways are invited to submit up to four photographs or short films in a waterway competition.

Flow Photo aims to raise awareness and encourage debate about water and waterways.

A six month residency working at Canal & River Trust sites worth £6,000 will be awarded to one selected artist.

Tim Eastop, of the Canal and River Trust’s Arts on the Waterways programme, says: “The waterways throughout England and Wales are some of the most beautiful and iconic anywhere in the world.”

Entry is by online submission through flow-photo.artopps.co.uk by November 5.