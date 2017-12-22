Fylde coast asthmatics urged to use inhalers correctly

People with asthma have been reminded by a top Fylde coast doctor to use their inhalers correctly to avoid ending up in hospital over the festive period.

Over the past two years, unplanned asthma-related hospital admissions have increased significantly in winter months as the cold, damp air gets into people’s airways.

But medics say some of this could be avoided if people use their inhalers correctly.

Fleetwood GP Dr Adam Janjua said: “Across the Fylde coast last year there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of unplanned hospital admissions within asthma patients.

The year before the increase was almost 50 per cent.”

People who suffer from asthma are given a ‘reliever’ inhaler to help them if they feel out of breath.

People who require more regular use of a reliever inhaler are given a second inhaler, called a ‘preventer’, which provides a more effective long term relief of symptoms.

These preventer inhalers must be used regularly.