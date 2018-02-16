Fund-raiser at Bug aims to help Barney

Fund-raisers are hoping to drum up support this weekend to help the family of a Poulton dad given just weeks to live.

Barney Woolcock, who has Burkitt lymphoma, which affects just 210 people a year in the UK, was told the devastating news last month.

In the meantime, more than £12,000 has now been raised for the 35-year-old’s two young children, Evie, nine and Max, four, in an online campaign aimed at raising £15,000 and even backed by ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne.

But pals of the dad-of-two are keen to raise some extra funds this weekend.

Tomorrow, the Prince Arthur pub on Lord Street, Fleetwood is hosting a fund-raising day, including a pool and darts challenge and a giant raffle, from noon until late.

And three of Barney’s Fleetwood friends, Mike Tallentire, Mark Smith and Michael Jackson, will be braving the chilly waters of the Irish Sea at 11am on the Sunday, on the beach in front of Fleetwood Kite Club.

Mike, 29, said: “We all know Barney from being involved in the local football and darts leagues.

“It’s terrible how ill he has become and we just want to raise as much money as we can to help.

“We’re hoping to raise £1,000 from the dip alone.”

Michael Jackson’s wife Donna, is a barmaid at the Prince Arthur pub, known locally as The Bug, and she is organising the pub’s fund-raising activites.

She said: “We have some brilliant raffle prizes already but if anyone is able to offer any extra prizes, we’d really appreciate it if they can drop them off at the pub.”

To donate to the main fund for Barney, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneywoolcock

To support the sea dip visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-smith-1982?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=