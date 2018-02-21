Fun day and a dip to raise £3k for Barney

A Fleetwood pub’s fun day and a dip in the sea have raised an impressive £3,000 to help a seriously ill man from Poulton.

Barney Woolcock has Burkitt lymphoma, which affects just 210 people a year in the UK.

Barney has been told his outlook is not good so a major fund has been set up to help the 35-year-old’s two young children, Evie, nine and Max, four.

By last week it had reached £12,000, but on Sunday an extra £3,000 was raised from the fun day at the Prince Arthur pub on Lord Street, Fleetwood, and the dip in the waves.

The fun day included a pool and darts challenge and a giant raffle, from noon until late.

And three of Barney’s Fleetwood friends, Mike Tallentire, Mark Smith and Michael Jackson, braved the chilly waters of the Irish Sea, dressed in Liverpool kits because Barney is a supporter of the Reds.

Donna Jackson, who is the wife of one of the dippers, Michael Jackson, also organised the event at the pub, best known in Fleetwood by its nickname, The Bug.

She said: “We raised a lot more than we expected and we still have more items to auction that we didn’t have time for. We hope to present the total money to Barney and the family at the end of this week and we want to thank everyone who helped.”

Mike, 29, said: “We all know Barney from being involved in the local football and darts leagues. It’s terrible how ill he has become and we just want to raise as much money as we can to help.”

To donate to the main fund for Barney, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneywoolcock

n To support the sea dip fund visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-smith-1982

