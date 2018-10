It was welcome news for anti-fracking campaigners, and democracy, that the three environmental protesters at Plumpton convicted of being a ‘public nuisance’ have been freed from jail after 21 days.

The overly harsh prison sentences of 15 to 16 months (the first jail terms given to environmental protesters since 1932), had an air of bullying about them and jail was no place for peaceful and honourable men who were exercising their right to protest.

Diane Silva

Lytham