Four fire engines called to Fleetwood Road fire

Four fire engines were scrambled to the scene of a fire on Fleetwood Road.

The fire crews, from Fleetwood, South Shore, St Annes, and Bispham were called to put out a "commercial waste" fire on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood at midday yesterday.

Firefighters were called to the incident at midday.

Firefighters were called to the incident at midday.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE >>> St Annes nursing home attack: ‘I backed off and screamed’ - Care worker tells of terror at coming face-to-face with intruder

No injuries were reported in the incident.