Four fire engines called to Fleetwood Road fire

Four fire engines were scrambled to the scene of a fire on Fleetwood Road.

The fire crews, from Fleetwood, South Shore, St Annes, and Bispham were called to put out a "commercial waste" fire on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood at midday yesterday.

Firefighters were called to the incident at midday.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE >>> St Annes nursing home attack: ‘I backed off and screamed’ - Care worker tells of terror at coming face-to-face with intruder



No injuries were reported in the incident.