Four fire engines called to Dudley Industries in Lytham

Four fire engines were called to Lytham after a fire broke out at Dudley Industries.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at around 10am this morning to the business on Preston Road, which specialises in stainless steel manufacturing.

Dudley Industries in Lytham.

Four fire engines, from Lytham, Bispham, St Annes, and Preston, were sent in response.

Fire crews say the fire involved a metal fibre dust collection unit, and used a hose reel to put it out.

No injuries were reported, and a spokesperson for Dudley Industries LTD said that work was unaffected by the fire.

The workshop remains open for business.

Fire fighters were at the scene for about one hour and thirty minutes.