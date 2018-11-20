Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate brings Operation Mind Crime to Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar

In the world of heavy metal, it was thrash which ruled the roost in the late 80s.

However, in 1988, an album was released which changed the genre’s landscape for ever.

Operation Mind Crime by Queensryche was a rock opera or concept album - a rarity in the metal world.

Its story follows Nikki, a recovering drug addict who becomes disillusioned with the corrupt society of his time and reluctantly becomes involved with a revolutionary group as an assassin of political leaders.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



Since its release, it has regularly appeared in lists of the top rock albums of the last 30 years.

In fact, it was so well loved by fans that the band released a sequel in 2006.

Now fans will be able to hear both albums performed live as former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate brings his Operation Mind Crime band to the Waterloo on Friday.

And it will be the final chance to see the band as Geoff considers other projects following the end of the current world tour.

- Tickets are available from the venue.