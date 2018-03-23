Formby haul discovered in Lancashire office

George Formby fans will be flooding to Blackpool for this weekend’s convention at the Imperial Hotel.

Formby, born in Wigan, became Britain’s highest-paid entertainer at the height of his 40-year showbiz career.

He starred in 21 hit films and cut more than 200 records. including “When I’m Cleaning Windows,” “Aunty Maggies Remedy,” “With My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock” and “Grandad’s Flannelette Nightshirt.”

Formby fans are gathering at the Imperial today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) to honour their idol. A priceless haul of unseen Formby memorabilia was discovered this week in an old filing cabinet during an office clearance in Preston.

Chairman of the George Formby Society Caroline Stewart said: “It’s so exciting – I can wait to see what has turned up.

“If it is as good as we think it is, then we will be trying to buy it to add to our collection.”

A team from Felton’s Office Furniture unearthed stacks of photographs, letters and other personal items as they cleared out a building near the city centre – not far from the hospital where the entertainer died in 1961.

Boss Scott Felton said: “In a suitcase was an absolute ton of stuff relating to George Formby. We couldn’t believe our eyes.”