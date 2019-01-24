Football academy tree collection is big boost for Trinity Hospice

Staff from Fleetwood Town Academy took part in a Christmas tree clean up to help raise money for Trinity Hospice.

Staff from Fleetwood Town Academy took part in a Christmas tree clean up to help raise money for Trinity Hospice.

The club has strong links with Brian House and the hospice and it is hoped the initiative will go a long way in helping the children there.

The hospice requires £1m to run each year, so it is most grateful for the £11,500 was raised through the Christmas tree collection.

Academy staff travelled around Blackpool and the Fylde Coast collecting 1,400 Christmas trees.

Every single penny went directly to patients who are cared for at the hospice.

Residents pledged their donations beforehand to Brian House, so the collection team knew exactly which houses they were going to before setting off.

Janet Atkins, the Senior Fundraiser for Trinity Hospice was overwhelmed by the support from Fleetwood, and thanked all who have made a difference.

She added: “I want to say a huge thank you to all involved with the tree collection.

“More than 1,400 trees were registered on the day and if the group hadn’t helped in their spare time, we wouldn’t have been able to make it a huge success.

“It was great to see how much you all enjoyed yourself and we can’t wait to see you next January when we go again.”

The campaign will return on January 11 and12 next year.

A club spokesperson said: “The club would like to thank Brian House and Trinity Hospice for their help to so many members of the community over the years, and everyone will be ready for the next initiative to raise funds for such a great cause.”