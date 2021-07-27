Fleetwood teenager is "hero of the night" after helping sea rescue teams save drowning man

Kye Cudlip, 19, has been praised for helping save the life of a drowning man in Fleetwood last night (Monday, July 26). Pic: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

Kye Cudlip, 19, was taking a leisurely walk along the Fleetwood seafront at around 10.30pm when he heard a man crying out for help in the darkness.

Not having his mobile phone with him, Kye ran to the local police station to call 999.

The police control room alerted HM Coastguard whose volunteers rushed to the scene near the Coastguard station on the Esplanade.

A drowning man was rescued from the sea in Fleetwood last night (Monday, July 26) after 19-year-old Kye Cudlip heard the man's cries for help in the darkness. Pic: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

The Fleetwood coastguard crew met Kye on the beach near the Fisherman's Memorial and the teenager calmly pointed them in the direction of the man's desperate pleas for help.

The Coastguard team used illuminating flares to help search the dark waters and the 4th flare revealed the silhouette of a man, who was now up to his neck in water.

The man had also made his own emergency 999 call and had been told by Coastguard HQ at Holyhead that help was on its way and he should "float to live".

RNLI Fleetwood launched both lifeboats and its crews were swiftly guided towards the man, who was suffering from water inhalation.

He was pulled from the sea and passed into the care of waiting paramedics who rushed him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Fleetwood's Coastguard and RNLI crews say they have "no doubt" that the Kye's swift yet calm response helped save the man's life.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "This could have been a very different outcome for the casualty had it not been for Kye's swift action.

"We have no doubt that this young man's action contributed to saving a life.

"Well done Kye! You were truly the hero of the night."

A spokesman for RNLI Fleetwood added: "Well done, Kye. Excellent awareness of a deteriorating and desperate situation."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.