Fleetwood school buzzing once more thanks to new headteacher

It’s exciting times at a Fleetwood school following the appointment of a new and permanent headteacher.

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery has struggled for two years to secure a new headteacher, after the previous encumbent left, but things are finally looking up.

Jane Barnes took up the post at the beginning of the school year and has settled in well to her new role and has already made an impact.

Children are benefitting from additional after-school clubs, from street dance to crafts, netball and multi-skills. In addition, all the children and staff are looking forward to a whole school trip on vintage trams to The Grand Theatre in Blackpool to see Beauty and the Beast.

Mrs Barnes’ was previously deputy headteacher at

St Kentigern’s Catholic School in Blackpool and prior to that she taught in schools in Preston and Skelmersdale.

She started her teaching career as an Early Years specialist and is keen to develop the nursery provision at St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s.

She has already introduced a new Pram Group that meets every Wednesday morning from 9am to 10.30am in the school hall and all parents are welcome to come along.

She is keen to promote active learning and said: “I think it is essential in order for the children to maximise their learning, and also, that they have the opportunity to go on visits and engage with visitors to enrich their experiences.

“We are so lucky to have such a spacious learning environment for the children and to have the backing of a successful and active PTFA.” This term, the infants have met author Cathy Oakley-Calvert while the juniors have been busy learning about the First World War.

There is a school open day on Wednesday, November 28, with prospective parents able to view it from 1.30pm to 3pm and 5pm to 6.30pm.