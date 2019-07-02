Fleetwood's regeneration case boosted in House of Lords

The case for Fleetwood receiving a share of government cash has been flagged up again in the House of Lords.

It follows another discussion into the Lords' report into seaside towns which could pave the way for Fleetwood being given vital regeneration funding.

Blackpool-born peer Lord McNally helped compile a select committee report into the future of seaside towns, first published on April 4, which includes details on Fleetwood, as well as Blackpool.

And the peer is so keen to help the port, he has even become a trustee of the Fleetwood Trust, the group which is has bought the town’s former hospital with a view to turning it into a community hub.

The evidence collected during the investigation into seaside towns could boost Fleetwood’s hopes of securing a town deal, levering money in from a Ł1.6bn pot of government cash set aside for the scheme.

During the latest session, Lord McNally stated: “In my piece, and in the evidence we received when visiting Fleetwood Dock, we outline the problems that have hit Fleetwood over the past 40 years: the loss of the deep-sea fishing industry, the rail link and the ferry services to Ireland and the Isle of Man.

“These came on top of the other factors hitting seaside towns, already identified.

“Following the committee’s visit to Fleetwood, I accepted the chairmanship of the Fleetwood Trust, a charity formed by local church, community and business leaders to restore the old and derelict Fleetwood Hospital as a community hub meeting social, health and community needs.

“It is a good example of a community making its own weather, and I put on record my thanks for the advice the noble Lord, Lord Mawson, gave us, drawing on his own vast experience, not least in Bromley-by-Bow.

“Associated British Ports owns a large expanse of derelict land around the old dock area and it is essential that the company shows social and corporate responsibility, as well as its profit motive, in discharging its responsibilities in determining how that land is developed.”

Despite the concerns over Fleetwood’s struggles, Lord McNally’s report points to many positive developments in the town after meeting up with representatives from Wyre Council, Healthier Fleetwood and Associated British Ports last September.

These include the efforts of the Fleetwood Trust, Healthier Fleetwood and also Wyre Docks Development, which is looking to work with APB to revamp Fleetwood’s docklands.