Fleetwood's Maurice Murray part of world’s longest ever convoy of ice cream vans for Guinness Book of Records

It was a wheel scoop for mobile ice cream seller Maurice Murray after he helped create a new world record.

Maurice, 56, of Wentworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was among a group attempting to join the world’s longest ever convoy of ice cream vans during a massed gathering in Crewe, Cheshire.

At stake was a place in the Guinness Book of World Records – and no less than 84 vans from all over the UK managed to pull it off - at the second attempt.

Officials from the Guinness Book of Records were there to ensure the strict rules were kept for the attempt, which proved trickier than anticipated.

Maurice, whose Nice One Ices van is a popular sight across Fleetwood, said: “It was a brilliant occasion and it was quite a sight seeing 84 ice cream vans in a big long convoy.

“It was harder than we thought, though. The idea was to stay no further away from each other than one van apart, for the whole of the two miles.

“At the first go, one of the vans went too far ahead and the whole thing had to stop and start again. But we got there at the second try and it was a fabulous day for everyone.”

Maurice attended the big event with his ice cream van pal Pasquale Balsano, who originally hails from Sicily but has lived on the Fylde coast for more than two decades and runs the Gelati ice cream van.

Aside from setting a new world record, the mobilers are also raising funds for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital charity through sponsorship.

To help him go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/niceoneices?