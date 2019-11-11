Fleetwood's huge turn-out for Remembrance Day

The community of Fleetwood has been praised after one of the biggest attendances in recent times for the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.

Serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries, councillors and various youth groups joined Fleetwood residents for the poignant occasion at the cenotaph in Fleetwood's Memorial Park.

Veterans at the Fleetwood Remembrance Day event

In bright autumn sunshine, hundreds of people were there for the service, which was led by Rev George Ayoma, minister of Trinity Baptist Church.

There was such a large turn-out that it was a squeeze trying to get everyone in around the war memorial.

Almost 30 organisations laid wreaths as they remembered those lost in times of war, with Elgar's poignant Enigma Variations playing across the park as each came forward.

Also playing a proud role in proceedings was Fleetwood Old Boys Band, respondent in red.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band played a key role in the town's Remembrance Day parade and service

Thelma Salthouse, who co-ordinated the event, said: "I didn't think there would be as many as last year, because of the centenary, but this was even bigger.

"Fleetwood people did everyone proud, and I was particularly pleased to see so many young people there, paying their respects.

"Remembrance Day is important in Fleetwood and that's why we have so many people attending each year."

For further report, see this week's Weekly News.

Keeping the beat - Fleetwood Old boys Band at Remembrance Day

Fleetwood's Remembrance Day service was extremely well attended, with veterans' groups well represented

Fleetwood Sea Cadets at Remembrance Day

Members of the Fleetwood Air Cadets squadron on Remembrance Day in the town

Fleetwood Army Cadets at the Remembrance Day service

Fleetwood's Remembrance Day service was taken by Rev George Ayoma

Parading of standards on Remembrance Day in Fleetwood