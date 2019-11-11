Fleetwood's huge turn-out for Remembrance Day

The community of Fleetwood has been praised after one of the biggest attendances in recent times for the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries, councillors and various youth groups joined Fleetwood residents for the poignant occasion at the cenotaph in Fleetwood's Memorial Park.
In bright autumn sunshine, hundreds of people were there for the service, which was led by Rev George Ayoma, minister of Trinity Baptist Church.
There was such a large turn-out that it was a squeeze trying to get everyone in around the war memorial.
Almost 30 organisations laid wreaths as they remembered those lost in times of war, with Elgar's poignant Enigma Variations playing across the park as each came forward.
Also playing a proud role in proceedings was Fleetwood Old Boys Band, respondent in red.
Thelma Salthouse, who co-ordinated the event, said: "I didn't think there would be as many as last year, because of the centenary, but this was even bigger.
"Fleetwood people did everyone proud, and I was particularly pleased to see so many young people there, paying their respects.
"Remembrance Day is important in Fleetwood and that's why we have so many people attending each year."
For further report, see this week's Weekly News.