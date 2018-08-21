Fleetwood residents given pointers on disposing rubbish

Residents on an estate in Fleetwood have been given some pointers on how to dispose of their rubbish in an environmentally-friendly way.

With fly-tipping still a significant problem across the Wyre area, efforts are being made to help residents avoid the piftalls of paying unscrupulous firms to dump their rubbish – or even dumping it themselves.

Rubbish collected during an environmental day on Fleetwood's Flakefleet estate.

Wyre Council runs a Bulky Matters service, which helps people to re-cycle their rubbish, but not everyone makes use of it.

Housing group Regenda Homes, which owns a large number of properties in Fleetwood, staged an Environmental Action Day on the Flakefleet estate to get residents thinking about how they dispose of their rubbish.

No less than 11 skips were filled with the sort of items which frequently would be left in residents’ gardens or fly tipped in alleyways, creating issues for the local community.

These included old prams and bikes, broken suitcases, abandoned carpets, plastic crates and planks of rotting wood.

A central hub was set up on the estate’s Lindel Road and residents were given information to help educate them on rubbish disposal and recycling, including Wyre’s Bulky Matters service.

Fleetwood Town Council members attended the event, along with the Fire Service and Regenda Homes’ Regeneration Team.

Hollie Caulton, Regenda Homes’ neighbourhood officer, said: “Keeping our communities looking clean and tidy is really important and makes sure that our residents can be proud of their local area.”