Fleetwood Police standoff PHOTOS: this is why there were flashing lights on Queen's Terrace

Trained negotiators from Fleetwood police were in a stand off with a man who was on top of a dangerously high loading structure.



Photos appear to show two police officers on top of the steel structure with the man, which overhangs the mouth of the River Wyre, near Queen's Terrace.

Two police negotiators are on the structure with the man. Photo: Tom Dicketts.

Emergency services were called to the structure at 1:45pm after reports of a man threatening to jump.

Negotiators were the scene, and managed to convince the man to come down safely.

The fire brigade and coastguard were also at the scene on standby.

No injuries have been reported.