Fleetwood Murder: Suspect in hospital

A murder suspect remains under police guard in hospital after a father was stabbed to death in Fleetwood.

Victim: Michael Hart died of his injuries following the stabbing.

Michael Hart, 31 from Fleetwood, died of his injuries at hospital after he was found in Broomfield Road shortly after 1am on Sunday.

The suspected killer, 33-year-old Stephen Derbyshire, is receiving medical treatment in hospital where he remains under police guard.

He was arrested in the town on Sunday afternoon following a manhunt for him and he is yet to be questioned.

Mr Hart , a father-of-two, was attacked following a car crash on Hatfield Avenue in the town and a short foot chase.