Fleetwood murder: Everything we know so far

Following the death of a man in Fleetwood a murder investigation and a manhunt have been launched. This is what is known so far.

Police officers were called shortly after 1am to reports of a collision between two cars on Hatfield Avenue in Fleetwood. A foot chase then ensued between two men on to Broomfield Road where the victim was stabbed.

Investigators have also been searching the red Ford Focus.

The victim, Michael Hart, 31, from Fleetwood died later in hospital from his injuries. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. Mr Hart is believed to be a dad of two.

A manhunt for 33-year-old Stephen Derbyshire, believed to be from Thornton or Cleveleys, has been launched and officers want to speak to him in connection with the death. Police are warning members of the public not to approach him.

Large areas of Hatfield Road and Broomfield Road have been cordoned off. Crime scene investigators have have been examining on Broomfield Road as well as the wreckage of a red Ford Focus which appears to have collided with a silver Audi A3. Both vehicles remain at the scene on Hatfield Avenue.

A knife has also been recovered from the scene as officers continue to question residents close to the incident.

Police have cordoned off an area of Broomfield Road which is being examined.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We need to speak to Stephen Derbyshire as a matter of urgency and we are following a number of lines of enquiries to try and trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch. If anyone does see him I would ask them to contact police and not to approach him.

“I would also appeal to Stephen himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal.”

People have expressed their shock about the incident.

Scene of the crash on Hatfield Avenue.

George Andrews, 69, of Highbury Avenue said: "I don't know what has happened but it's tragic that someone's life could be cut so short. I feel for his family."

David Baybutt, 44, of Hatfield Road: "You just don't think these sorts of things would happen on your doorstep. The CSI people have been searching the red car and taking photos so maybe something happened in the car."

Natalie Simons, 29, of Greenfield Road, said: "It is really shocking and quite scary. The sirens woke me up and there was lots of police cars. People were speculating on Facebook what might have happened which I don't agree with."

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting log number 0110 of today (December 9th) or call independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.