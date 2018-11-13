Fleetwood man, 76, dies after car crash

An elderly man has died following a car crash in Rossall.

The crash, involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a Ford Focus car, took place on Broadway at around 5.30pm yesterday.

The driver of the Meriva, a 76-year-old man from Fleetwood, was taken to hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was unharmed.

Police closed the junctions of Broadway, Rossall Road, Rossall Lane and Westmorland Avenue for around 3 hours following the crash.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We attended an RTC on Broadway. We sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle and we took one patient to hospital."

A spokesman for the service said yesterday that the patient was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with 'non traumatic' injuries, but was unable to provide further detail at the time.

Police have asked anybody who witnessed the crash to call 101 quoting the log reference number 1028 of November 12.