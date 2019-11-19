Fleetwood left sparkling after festive lights switch-on

Fleetwood town centre was rendered a-glow with festive light after the town enjoyed it’s annual big switch-on spectacle.

The big event took place on Saturday and organisers said the annual lantern parade was quite possibly the best yet.

Charles Saer pupils enjoy the festive lights event. Picture; Ravenswood Photography

The Western Train illuminated tram brought Santa to town, and he then climbed into a sleigh loaned by the town’s Rotary Club ready to join the parade, down Lord Street and North Albertc Street.

The Willow Garden Project's impressive unicorn with stars proved the big surprise.

Julie Dalton, main coordintor, said; "It was a great success, everyone did the town proud."

The procession halted at the Euston Gardens where the tram passengers joined the parade and continued to the Marine Gardens where a Christmas Concert took place, presided over by local DJ Adam Plummer.

Starmaker youngsters perform at Fleetwood's festive lights event.Picture; Ravenswood Photography

Fleetwood singer Nicola Hayton. Charles Saer Community Primary School Choir and The Starmakers of Fleetwood all performed, and the switching on of the Christmas Tree lights will took place with the switch being pulled by one of the eight lucky ticket-winner school children, Evelyn Smith of Shakespeare Primary School..

The free event was sponsored by Fleetwood Town Council and Wyre Council with additional support from local businesses.

Youngsters enjoy the switch-on at Fleetwood. Pictures; Ravenswood Photography

And the dog came too...these residents turned out to see Fleetwood's festive jamboree. Picture; Ravenswood Photography

Some familiar faces from Fleetwood Old Boys Band. Picture; Ravenswood Photography