Fleetwood full-back Jones: FA Cup can inspire us in league

They might have missed out on a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but Fleetwood full-back Gethin Jones wants his new team-mates to take what they learned from the defeat at Leicester City into the league, starting against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday..

Jones, 22, joined Fleetwood from Everton this month and, after making his league bow off the bench in the 2-1 win at Southend, he made his full Town debut at the King Power Stadium.

Town lost 2-0 to the Foxes but Jones says they can use that experience to climb from 11th in the table.

He said: “It was a big experience for us at Leicester and we can take that into Blackburn, which is another big game.

“We have a busy two weeks now and we just have to keep working hard on the training ground.

“We have had really good games recently and hopefully on Saturday we can do our work on the pitch again.

“I think we can beat any team in this league, and as long as we do everything right in the game we have got the quality in the squad to beat any team.”

For Jones it was a milestone game as he has had a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the first half of the season.

He picked up an ankle ligament injury playing for Everton Under-23s against Arsenal but ironically made his comeback against Leicester Under-23 just before making the switch to Highbury.

As he hopes to make his home debut tomorrow, make his home debut the defender says he was glad to get some more minutes under his belt.

He said: “I have only played two games before that game at Leicester.

“I was out for about three or four months with an ankle ligament problem.

“I feel good now, I’ve been working hard in training and then I was happy to be involved on Tuesday.

“It was strange really because my first game back was for Everton U23s against Leciester and then to be involved in such a big game against Leicester I was quite nervous, but my ankle felt fine and I feel ready to go.”

And Jones praised the 760 travelling Cod Army for their support at the King Power.

He said: “It was a big experience for us as a squad to go out there and play in front of many fans and we will take something out of this game.

“The fans were amazing. They sang all the way through the game.

“We went over and clapped them because they were brilliant for us going all that way to Leicester.”