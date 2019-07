Fire crews were called to deal with a caravan fire on Troutbeck Avenue in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Troutbeck Avenue at 10:24pm last night.

At the scene, crews found the garage of a house and a caravan alight.

Firefighters spent 50 minutes extinguishing the fire, using one hose reel and one jet.

There were no reported injuries.