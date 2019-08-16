Fleetwood firefighters called after electric radiator goes up in smoke

A burning electric radiator caused a firefighter call out in Fleetwood.

Two crews from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to a home on North Street, close to the Pharos Lighthouse, in Fleetwood, at 6:10am yesterday morning.

North Road in Fleetwood.

A fault with an electric radiator at the property had caused the heater to gush out smoke.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool mum of killer jailed for giving her son a false alibi



Firefighters worked for around 50 minutes and used a tool kit to disconnect it from the mains.

No injuries were reported.