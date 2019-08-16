Fleetwood firefighters called after electric radiator goes up in smoke

A burning electric radiator caused a firefighter call out in Fleetwood.
Two crews from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to a home on North Street, close to the Pharos Lighthouse, in Fleetwood, at 6:10am yesterday morning.
A fault with an electric radiator at the property had caused the heater to gush out smoke.
Firefighters worked for around 50 minutes and used a tool kit to disconnect it from the mains.
No injuries were reported.