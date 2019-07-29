Fleetwood fire: crews called after tumble dryer goes up in smoke

Firefighters were called to a tumble dryer fire at a house in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham arrived at the property on Lingfield Road, where a tumble dryer in the kitchen had set on fire.

Lingfield Road in Fleetwood.

Crews used a hose reel, a ventilation unit, and a thermal imaging camera to help put out the fire.

The brand of the tumble dryer is not yet known.

Earlier this month, white goods manufacturer Whirlpool issued a high-profile product recall for a range of tumble dryers made by Hotpoint and other companies.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.