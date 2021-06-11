Fleetwood crews attend fire at Farmer Parrs Animal World

Fire crews were called to Farmer Parrs Animal World in Rossall Lane, Fleetwood this morning (Friday, June 11). Pic: Google

Fire engines were seen entering the site off Rossall Lane at 9am after smoke was reported coming from the site.

But on arrival, crews discovered a "controlled fire" that had been lit deliberately by staff working at the site.

Fire crews have returned to the station and Management at the attraction said all staff and animals are safe.

Damage caused by arsonists who set one of the farm’s outbuildings on fire on May 1, 2020

"Everything is fine. We have a controlled fire. But all staff and animals are fine," they said.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called out to this location at just after 9am, after reports of a fire in the open.

"However, on arrival it has been recorded as a false alarm with good intent.

"Firefighters didn’t use any equipment and returned to station."

Both Farmer Parrs Animal World and The Tractor Shed Bistro remain closed following lockdown, but are due to reopen on Monday, June 21.

The site is understood to have been undergoing a refurbishment ahead of its summer reopening.

A note on its Facebook page says: "We cannot wait to welcome you all back.

"We are working hard to keep all our family of animals, staff and future customers as safe as possible. And we are making some small changes to ensure your next visit will be the best yet."

Last year, the farm was targeted by arsonists after a fire broke out in one of its outbuildings. No staff or animals were hurt in the incident but a substantial amount of damage was caused.

