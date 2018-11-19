The Christmas spirit has well and truly arrived after thousands turned out for a weekend of festive lights switch-ons along the Fylde Coast.
The annual Fleetwood Festive Lights Parade saw hundreds turn out at the Marine Gardens following on from a lantern parade through the town centre led by the popular illuminated tram with children and dignitaries on board; and down the coast the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On Britain’s Got Talent finalists Bring it North pulled the switch to light up the town ahead of performing to climax a glittering afternoon of live music and entertainment in the Piazza.
1. Fleetwood and Lytham Lights Switch-ons!
Stars of the show. Colin and Barbara Clegg from Cleveleys