Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-on. Featuring Child Stars, Bring it North.

Fleetwood and Lytham Lights Switch-ons!

The Christmas spirit has well and truly arrived after thousands turned out for a weekend of festive lights switch-ons along the Fylde Coast.

The annual Fleetwood Festive Lights Parade saw hundreds turn out at the Marine Gardens following on from a lantern parade through the town centre led by the popular illuminated tram with children and dignitaries on board; and down the coast the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On Britain’s Got Talent finalists Bring it North pulled the switch to light up the town ahead of performing to climax a glittering afternoon of live music and entertainment in the Piazza.

Stars of the show. Colin and Barbara Clegg from Cleveleys

The illuminated tram leads the Lantern Parade through Fleetwood

Emily Briggs switches on the Christmas tree lights at Fleetwood

The Fleetwood Old Boys Band

