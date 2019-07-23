Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions have a share of the fun on Tram Sunday

Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions were on roaring form during Sunday's Fleetwood Transport Festival.

Members of the group were collecting for the branch's charities fund during the big event, known locally as Tram Sunday, and manned a stall which included a tombola.

Spokesman Stuart Gratrix said: "Tram Sunday attracts more than 50,000 people each year so it was a good opportunity for us to set up a stall."

The total raised has not yet been finalised, but the money will go towards one of the Lions' chosen charities later down the line.

Pictured is Lions veteran Denis Bowker with the Lions mascot (Brian Purcell).

Tram Sunday included vintage vehicles, numerous stalls and the colourful SpareParts parade.