Fleetwood all set for Remembrance Day

This Sunday, Fleetwood will be paying its respects to those lost in time of war, when the annual Remembrance Day parade and service is held in the town.

The poignant occasion will be attended by serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries and councillors and various youth groups from the town.

Many hundreds of people are expected to attend.

The parade will start outside the King’s Own Old Comrades Club at Albert Square, when at 10.15am veterans groups and Fleetwood Old Boys Band will march down Lord Street and join other members of the parade, including the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Wyre, on Warrenhurst Road.

The parade will then make its way to the cenotaph in the Memorial Park at 10.45am.

At 11am there will be a solemn and respectful silence followed by the service.

Taking the service for the first time will be Rev George Ayoma, the minister at Trinity Baptist Church and representative of the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen.

Thelma Salthouse, who is co-ordinating Fleetwood’s Remembrance Day ceremony, said: “This year we will have the best sound system we have ever had.

“We’re expecting a very large attendance again this year.”