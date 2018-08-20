First it was spice... now it's monkey dust. Turning to drugs is never the answer

First spice was everywhere, now the new drug on the block is monkey dust.

It’s called that as, when you take it, it makes you feel invincible. You could climb a tree or up on the roof – like a monkey.

The dealers are selling it for only two quid a hit. I was pretty shocked hearing all this. I am no goody two-shoes but I have never taken a drug in my life. Where does it get you? Nowhere except on the road to addiction and a wasted life. Drugs are always bad news, never try them.

Life can have its ups and downs but turning to this is never the answer.

Jayne Grayson

via email