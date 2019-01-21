"Fires don't discriminate and neither do we" - Lancashire ramps up recruitment of women and LGBT firefighters

Lancashire fire service is seeking to recruit more firefighters from underrepresented social groups.



LFRS will be recruiting full time firefighters in March and the service said it wants to see more female and LGBT applicants.

It is also encouraging more recruits from black and minority ethnic groups.

Last week, West Midlands Fire Service posted a heart-warming video online in response to a young girl who thought she could not be a firefighter when she was older because she was a girl.

Using the hashtag #Imagirl, the service responded to a tweet from Hannah Summers, mum to fire engine-loving four-year old Esme from London.

It tweeted: "Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys - some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too! Let's keep this going."

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Fires don't discriminate and neither do we. That's why we want the best firefighters to serve our diverse communities.

"In accordance with our commitment to our equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, we welcome female, LGBT applicants and those from black and minority ethnic groups.

"We’re inviting whoever may be interested in becoming a firefighter to have a go at one of our taster days to find out if firefighting is the career for them.

"They’ll hear about the role from firefighters, physical training instructors and our human resources team and see the appliances and equipment for themselves.

"We’re saying, “If you ever thought you couldn't ... yes you can!”

The fire service is actively targeting recruits from underrepresented social groups, but everyone is welcome to the 'Have a Go' taster sessions.

Do you have what it takes?

According to LFRS, these are the characteristics of a good firefighter...

"Courage; physical and mental strength; the capacity for rapid, intense and sustained effort, and an unquestioning acceptance of orders at emergencies, combined with the ability to use initiative when alone.

"A firefighter also needs to be compassionate and above all, display a positive and professional attitude at all times."

If you think you have what it takes to be a firefighter, you can attend a taster session at your local fire station.

The locations, dates and times of the taster sessions

No pre-booking is needed – just turn up – but wear trainers and comfortable clothes.

Blackpool - Saturday 2 February, 10am-12.30pm - Blackpool Fire Station, 62 Forest Gate, Blackpool, FY3 9RA

Morecambe - Sunday 3 February, 10am-12.30pm - Morecambe Fire Station, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TA

Euxton, Chorley - Saturday 9 February, 10am-12.30pm - Service Training Centre, West Way, Euxton, Chorley, PR7 6DH

Skelmersdale - Sunday 10 February, 10am-12.30pm - Skelmersdale Fire Station, Tanhouse Road, Skelmersdale, WN8 9NN

Burnley - Saturday 16 February, 10am-12.30pm - Burnley Fire Station, Belvedere Road, Burnley, BB10 3AA

Hyndburn - Sunday 17 February, 10am-12.30pm - Hyndburn Fire Station, Hyndburn Road, Church, BB5 4EQ

Blackburn - Saturday 23 February, 10am-12.30pm - Blackburn Fire Station, Byrom Street, Blackburn, BB2 2LE

Preston - Sunday 24 February, 10am-12.30pm - Preston Fire Station, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6US

More details can be found here.