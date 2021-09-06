Firefighters rescue person stuck in mud in Thornton
A person who became stuck in mud in Thornton was rescued by firefighters.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:44 pm
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to Skippool Road at around 6.10pm on Sunday (September 5).
The incident involved one casualty who had become stuck in mud.
Firefighters rescued the individual using straps and a sling.
They were then handed into the care of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).
Crews were in attendance for around fifteen minutes.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.