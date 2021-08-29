Firefighters free person from wreckage after collision in Blackpool today

Branstree Road, Blackpool.

A fire crew was called to the incident on Branstree Road in the resort at around 12;20pm.

The crash involved one vehicle and one person had to be released.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "One fire engine from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Branstree Road, Blackpool.

"The incident involved one vehicle. Firefighters used a hearth kit and stabilisation equipment at this incident.

"One casualty was conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service personnel. Crews were in attendance for one hour."